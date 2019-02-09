NFL Rumors: Patriots Lose Another Defensive Assistant Coach To Chiefs

The New England Patriots reportedly are down to just one defensive position coach left over from the 2018 season.

Defensive line coach Brendan Daly is being hired away by the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. The Patriots lost linebackers coach Brian Flores and cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer to the Miami Dolphins. Safeties coach Stephen Belichick is the only remaining Patriots defensive position coach left from the 2018 season.

Daly was hired by the Patriots as a defensive assistant in 2014. He was promoted to defensive line coach in 2015. With the Chiefs, he’ll work under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Daly also coached under Spagnuolo with the then-St. Louis Rams from 2009 to 2011.

The Patriots also lost wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schulpinkski to the Dolphins.

Former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reportedly is taking over as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator. They have coaching assistants Mike Pellegrino, Brian Belichick, Cole Popovich, Atif Austin and DeMarcus Covington to take over vacated roles. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, running backs coach Ivan Fears, offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia and tight ends coach Nick Caley are still on staff. The Patriots also employed former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, who chipped in with the defensive line, in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images