Patriots Super Bowl Parade: Here’s Details For New England’s Rolling Rally

Cancel any plans you have Tuesday, New England Patriots fans.

The Pats on Sunday won their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It didn’t take long for Boston mayor Marty Walsh to share the details of the parade that will roll through Boston.

LET’S GO!!!! Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship @Patriots!! Fire up the duck boats @CityOfBoston! We will see you at the #SBLIII parade Tuesday at 11:00am! Check here for updates: https://t.co/CFTRtQrh4l — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 4, 2019

After a lengthy wait since the last victory parade (Oct. 2018), we’re sure Bostonians are itching to get back out and celebrate.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images