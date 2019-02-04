New England Patriots

Patriots Super Bowl Parade: Here’s Details For New England’s Rolling Rally

by on Sun, Feb 3, 2019 at 10:21PM

Cancel any plans you have Tuesday, New England Patriots fans.

The Pats on Sunday won their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It didn’t take long for Boston mayor Marty Walsh to share the details of the parade that will roll through Boston.

After a lengthy wait since the last victory parade (Oct. 2018), we’re sure Bostonians are itching to get back out and celebrate.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties