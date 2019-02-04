Patriots Super Bowl Parade: Here’s Details For New England’s Rolling Rally

Cancel any plans you have Tuesday, New England Patriots fans.
The Pats on Sunday won their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It didn’t take long for Boston mayor Marty Walsh to share the details of the parade that will roll through Boston.
After a lengthy wait since the last victory parade (Oct. 2018), we’re sure Bostonians are itching to get back out and celebrate.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
