Ryan Brasier Update: Here’s Latest On Red Sox Pitcher’s Progress

Ryan Brasier caused some early panic amongst Red Sox fans when the pitcher was sent back to Boston to have his infected pinky toe further checked out.

Sox manager Alex Cora admitted the infection had “taken longer” than originally thought to clear up, but it now looks as if Brasier finally is on the mend and will take his first steps toward getting back on the mound Thursday.

Steve Pearce is still out sick.

Ryan Brasier will play catch tomorrow. — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) February 27, 2019

It’s certainly good news, considering how much of a staple he was to the Red Sox’s bullpen in the regular and postseason en route to Boston’s World Series run.

Brasier, along with Matt Barnes, likely are the top two candidates to be the team’s new closer after it was announced it wasn’t likely the Red Sox would bring back Craig Kimbrel. Brasier certainly proved he’s a viable candidate for the job. The right-hander amassed a 1.60 ERA in 34 appearances for Boston in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images