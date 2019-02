The New England Patriots released the ultimate hype video on Friday ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

The video features Robert Kraft’s good friend, rapper Meek Mill.

This may be the best Super Bowl LIII hype video yet, featuring great Patriots from the past and present like Ty Law and (a much younger) Bill Belichick.

You have to eat the dream…

you have to sleep the dream…

you have to see it when nobody else sees it.#EverythingWeGot featuring @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/UN5F08UfBp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2019

The countdown has officially begun.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports