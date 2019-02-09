Watch Julian Edelman, Boston Legends Honor Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron is one of the most respected men not just in the NHL, but in all of sports. Period.

The Boston Bruins on Saturday honored their star center, who played in his 1000th career game Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. And for the special occasion, the Bruins enlisted some of the biggest names in Boston sports, as well as a few notable adversaries, in an epic tribute video.

Julian Edelman, David Ortiz and Paul Pierce all make appearances, but they’re far from the only ones.

Check this out:

Some friends and teammates – past and present – wanted to send along their congratulations to No. 37 on his 1,000th career game.#Bergy1000 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/mQNjQw4hGv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 9, 2019

Greatness clearly respects greatness.

At 33 years old, Bergeron is in the midst of his 15th NHL season. And while he has a long ways to go to catch Gordie Howe’s NHL record of 1,767 games played, Bergeron certainly has plenty of hockey ahead of him.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images