Watch Tom Wilson Brutally Destroy Ian Cole In NHL Beatdown Of The Year

It’s safe to say Tom Wilson didn’t like Ian Cole’s questionable hit on Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Cole delivered a high, late hit on Kuznetsov during the third period of the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Wilson took exception to the Avs defenseman’s blow and immediately came to his teammate’s defense, dropping the gloves and landing several haymakers on Cole in what could be the NHL beatdown of the year.

Check out the fight below.

Willy didn't like that Cole hit on Kuzy ONE. BIT. pic.twitter.com/Eo5DZfFzNG — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 8, 2019

Pretty one-sided, huh?

Not all that surprising, either, given Wilson’s reputation as someone who always has his teammates’ backs and sometimes crosses the line with his own physicality.

Fittingly, Kuznetsov scored the game-winning goal for Washington on a breakaway with less than a minute remaining in OT.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images