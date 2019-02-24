What Lee Stempniak Signing Means For Bruins Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins announced Sunday that they have signed Lee Stempniak to a one-year contract worth $650,000.

Stempniak will report to the Bruins AHL affiliate in Providence, R.I.

What does this mean for Boston ahead of Monday’s trade deadline? Are they done making moves?

Since acquiring Charlie Coyle, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has not made any other moves. Seeing guys like Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel, and Mats Zuccarello being traded has made it seem like Boston may not be making a move for anyone else.

Players linked to Boston have included Mark Stone and Wayne Simmonds but the asking price for both of those players may be a bit higher than what Sweeney is willing to dish out. Even guys like Kevin Hayes and Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers have a decent price tag attached to them.

With a high price tag comes a hesitant Bruins GM. We have seen Sweeney make minor moves in the past due to high asking prices; will his next potential move be enough to satisfy the Bruins needs?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are nearly unbeatable this season and if Boston wants to compete with Tampa, then it might want to make another move ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images