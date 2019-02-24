Ryan Brasier Update: Here’s Latest On Red Sox Pitcher’s Toe Infection

When Ryan Brasier was sent back to Boston last week to have his infected pinky toe checked out, Red Sox manager Alex Cora seemed optimistic it wasn’t too serious.

It’s almost been a week and the pitcher has yet to return to the field, but the Sox skipper did provide an update on Brasier on Sunday before his team’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park.

“He’s still doing the things inside,” Cora said, via MassLive. “Probably play catch. But nothing like moving around. But he’s feeling better. It’s taken longer. But he should be fine. If not we’ll just cut it. No, I’m just kidding.”

Brasier is in the running to be Boston’s closer come the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season. He’s certainly proven his worth on the mound with a 1.60 ERA in 34 appearances.

So even though he’s yet to pitch in a game during spring training, it’s refreshing knowing he’s getting better and Cora is using humor to provide updates on his player.

