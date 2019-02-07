Workout Video Shows J.D. Martinez Is Ready To Go For 2019 Season

Off the heels of a monster 2018 that helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title, J.D. Martinez is set out to avoid a championship hangover heading into a new season.

The slugger clubbed 43 home runs with 130 RBI in his first season in Boston, setting the bar incredibly high as the Sox defend their title.

The Sox report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 17, but Martinez has been in South Florida during the offseason getting ready to anchor the middle of Boston’s lineup for a 162-game grind.

And judging by his workout regimen, we wouldn’t bet against Martinez going for another big campaign.

Martinez finished fourth in American League MVP voting last season and picked up a Silver Slugger award. We’ll see if winning a ring inspires the designated hitter to come back even stronger in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images