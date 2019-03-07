Bears Fans Had Hilarious Reactions To Kicker Chris Blewitt Signing

Considering the recent history behind Chicago Bears’ kickers, it should come as no surprise that the team would sign a kicker whose name sounds like “Blew it.”

The Bears announced they had signed Chris Blewitt on Wednesday after the Pitt product stood out in a group tryout at Halas Hall this week. Blewitt went down in Panthers history in 2016, when he hit a game-winning kick against then-No. 2 Clemson.

The Bears were eliminated from the playoffs this year after kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal that would have given them a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. Parkey is expected to be released by the team, per NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.’

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed the move on “Good Morning Football” in February.

Some fans pointed out the obvious about the new kicker’s name:

The #Bears plan to sign former Pitt K Chris Blewitt, per @BradBiggs. So they go from the kicker who literally blew it (Parkey) to signing a kicker who has the name “Blewitt.” Actually impressive. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 6, 2019

With a name like Blewitt, what could possibly go wrong? — Ryan G. Reynolds (@RyanReynolds) March 6, 2019

Others wondered if this could be indicative of the Bears’ future:

Is this foreshadowing? — Mags (@Magnum_Trash) March 7, 2019

The Bears are signing a kicker and hopefully his name does not decide his destiny. Because Chris Blewitt is a full sentence. https://t.co/3pDwHnWcoI — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) March 6, 2019

Others just reveled in his pun-y name:

Somewhat rooting for Chris Blewitt to win the job. I feel like everyone needs a Blewitt jersey to walk around it. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 6, 2019

If Chris Blewitt ends up being the Bears starting kicker, how many times will will see this gif next season? pic.twitter.com/1BOReoJGg0 — Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) March 6, 2019

Kicking field goals is a mind game. A strong leg is nice, especially in Chicago, but ultimately kicking is a mind game. Now, if your name is Chris BLEWITT, there’s absolutely no pressure on you. Expectations couldn’t be lower. If his name was Chris MAKESITT, I’d be concerned. — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) March 6, 2019

In the end, his name probably doesn’t matter. Whoever ends up winning the Chicago kicking job will be under the microscope anyway, no matter what he’s called.

