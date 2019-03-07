Bears Fans Had Hilarious Reactions To Kicker Chris Blewitt Signing

Considering the recent history behind Chicago Bears’ kickers, it should come as no surprise that the team would sign a kicker whose name sounds like “Blew it.”
The Bears announced they had signed Chris Blewitt on Wednesday after the Pitt product stood out in a group tryout at Halas Hall this week. Blewitt went down in Panthers history in 2016, when he hit a game-winning kick against then-No. 2 Clemson.
The Bears were eliminated from the playoffs this year after kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal that would have given them a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. Parkey is expected to be released by the team, per NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.’
Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed the move on “Good Morning Football” in February.
Some fans pointed out the obvious about the new kicker’s name:
Others wondered if this could be indicative of the Bears’ future:
Others just reveled in his pun-y name:
In the end, his name probably doesn’t matter. Whoever ends up winning the Chicago kicking job will be under the microscope anyway, no matter what he’s called.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP