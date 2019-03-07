LeBron James’ Time-Saving Trick Went Comically Wrong In Lakers’ Loss To Nuggets

Even LeBron James has an occasional brain fart on the basketball court.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s attempt at saving some time during his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets went awry hilariously Wednesday night at Staples Center. The Lakers were trailing by 13 points late in the fourth quarter when James declined to touch Rajon Rondo’s inbound pass, allowing it to roll into the Nuggets’ end of the floor — and then out of bounds.

LeBron’s time-saving technique didn’t work so well this time 😬 pic.twitter.com/h9X5C3egDZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2019

James committed the gaffe on a historic night, in which he overtook Michael Jordan for fourth place on the all-time NBA scoring list. Despite boasting 15-plus seasons and 32,311 points on his NBA resume, James isn’t exempt from the occasional bone-headed mistake.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images