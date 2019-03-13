Blue Jackets’ Sergei Bobrovsky Makes Nice Stop On Patrice Bergeron

Despite allowing the Boston Bruins to score three unanswered goals at one point in the second period, Blue Jackets netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made a number of quality saves in Columbus’ 7-4 win over the B’s.

Among them was an impressive stop on a charging Patrice Bergeron, which prevented Boston from tying the game at Nationwide Arena.

The save came after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy beat out Blue Jackets blueliner Seth Jones for the puck in front of the net, but after receiving a pass from McAvoy, Bergeron was unable to get the puck into the Columbus goal.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images