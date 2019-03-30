Bruce Cassidy Shares His Assessment Of Bruins’ 4-1 Loss To Panthers

The Boston Bruins fell to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, 4-1.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has struggled recently going losing four of his last six starts. The Boston backstop finished Saturday with 19 saves on 22 shots.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to discuss the team’s loss.

To hear what Cassidy had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images