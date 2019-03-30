Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics gutted out an important win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and now they’ll face a team in desperate need of a victory.

Boston on Saturday will take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Nets currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and only are one game above ninth.

At the moment, the Celtics sit in fourth in the conference thanks to their win over Indy, which Boston all but certainly will play in the first round of the postseason. Continuing to win over the last few games of the season and in turn securing home court advantage will go a long way for the Celtics, who have not been great on the road.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Nets online:

When: Saturday, March 30, at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images