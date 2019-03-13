Bruce Cassidy Reveals What Keeps Bruins Locker Room Close During Season

The Boston Bruins are a close-knit team despite everything from age differences to skill level, and Bruce Cassidy reveals what can that keep the squad so close during the year.

A hockey season is long and grueling mixed with a lot of travel. Teams go through great wins and tough losses together and ride the emotional rollercoaster of the postseason with one another.

The Bruins have had their fair-share of tough defeats and been without some of their core players for extended periods of time. And just when everyone thought the club would fizzle out, it went on a 19-game point streak without top-line winger David Pastrnak.

So what exactly keeps the Black and Gold so close-knit?

“Success, for one,” Cassidy said, per the Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “You need success to appreciate other guys. I think the individual character. I think if they come from winning programs, that helps. They’re used to supporting one another. That’s what generally happens. You put those three things in there. Bonding of the team, how does that happen? It’s a mystery, honestly. I think any team, if you could get all together and all the guys like each other, it’s one of the best fortunes, but it doesn’t happen all the time.”

The B’s certainly have strong chemistry, particularly their top line of Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron who have been a pest to opponents all year.

But their success will need to continue in order for the Black and Gold to have a lengthy postseason run.

