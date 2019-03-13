Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Falls Short In 7-4 Loss To Blue Jackets

A wild comeback effort by the Boston Bruins came up short Tuesday night.

After allowing five consecutive goals, the B’s marched back to trail by one heading into the third period, but fell 7-4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Brad Marchand scored two goals for the Bruins, and also assisted on a Patrice Bergeron marker. Chris Wagner also scored. Boone Jenner notched a hat trick for the hosts, with Josh Anderson, Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zach Werenski also lighting the lamp for the Blue Jackets.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves on 24 shots before getting pulled for Jaroslav Halak, who made nine saves. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the hosts.

With the loss, the Bruins slipped to 42-19-9, while the Blue Jackets climbed to 39-28-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

ROUGH START

The Bruins got on the board early, but a lackluster period saw the Blue Jackets score the next three to take a 3-1 lead after the opening 20. Columbus held a 13-4 shot advantage after one period.

It was the penalty kill that got the Bruins on the board first. After Brandon Carlo was whistled for interference at 3:29, Marchand sparked a 2-on-1 rush, saucing a puck to Bergeron, who rifled a shot over Bobrovsky’s right shoulder for a 1-0 advantage.

Columbus wasted little time in answering back, with Anderson beating Torey Krug to the edge and lifting a backhand over an outstretched Rask just 3:19 after Boston took the lead.

The Blue Jackets would take a 2-1 lead in fluky fashion, with Dzingel throwing a puck off Rask’s shoulder from behind the net that Rask knocked in while swinging his around behind his back trying to make the save.

Things continued to snowball, when the Bruins not only squandered a 5-on-3 power play, but gave up a shorthanded goal just seconds after Columbus gained a man back. Jenner, fresh out of the penalty box, stole a puck at his own blue line, nudged it ahead to Anderson, who couldn’t beat Rask with the initial shot. But Jenner was there to bury the rebound to give the Jackets a 3-1 lead with six seconds left in the frame.

WILD SECOND

The second period saw six goals, a goalie change and a fight as the Bruins fell down 5-1, but battled back to trail 5-4 heading into the third period. Columbus outshot the B’s 15-13 in the period and held a 28-17 shot advantage through 40 minutes.

The Blue Jackets continued to bring it to the Bruins, taking a 4-1 lead 7:08 into the middle frame, with Dzingel setting up Duchene, who was allowed to walk right into the slot, in front of the net for the goal.

Things officially got ugly just one minute later, when Jenner potted his second goal after marching into the slot and lifting a puck over Rasks’ blocker at 8:09, which prompted Bruce Cassidy to pull Rask from goal in favor of Halak with the B’s facing a 5-1 deficit.

But the Bruins weren’t done, getting one back at 13:07, Marchand sneaking a back hand past Bobrovsky on the far side.

Seconds later, Charlie McAvoy dropped the gloves with Artemi Panarin in a surprisingly epic fight that breathed more life into the visitors. Boston made it 5-3 at 15:36, with Wagner getting past the defense and beating Bobrovsky.

The frenzy continued, with Marchand notching his second of the game at 18:57 to make it a one-goal game.

COMEBACK COMES UP SHORT

Despite a frantic effort in the second period, the Bruins were unable to pull off the epic comeback.

The Blue Jackets gave themselves insurance with a power play goal off the blade of Werenski at 12:21 following a Danton Heinen hooking minor.

The Bruins could not muster anything else from there, and Jenner iced it with an empty-netter to cap his first career hat trick with under a minute to play.

UP NEXT

The Bruins cap their road trip Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

