NFL Free Agency Live: Latest News, Rumors As Tampering Period Continues

9:45 a.m.: Another tough break for the Dolphins, who can’t seem to find a quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater expected to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints despite a bigger deal on the table from Miami. I’m told Bridgewater values the locker room culture and prospect of one day becoming the Saints starting QB per source informed. #Saints — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 12, 2019

9:08 a.m.: After boosting the front seven, the Packers are reportedly getting help in the secondary.

The #Packers aren’t done: They are also signing #Bears S Adrian Amos, sources say. Two big deals, two huge additions on D. A former rival comes to Green Bay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

9 a.m.: There’s no shortage of reported options for Le’Veon Bell.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports one of the following teams "has a good likelihood" of signing Le'Veon Bell today: Jets, Colts, Ravens, Packers, Texans, Bills. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) March 12, 2019

8:55 a.m.: The Green Bay Packers were pretty quiet Monday, but they look poised to upgrade their pass rush as another Baltimore Ravens defensive player leaves the Charm City.

The #Packers are expected to bring in a huge addition, bringing in former #Ravens edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, sources say. They tried to trade for him a few years ago, are in prime position to sign him now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

8:30 a.m.: Getting caught up on some of the reported early-morning deals, the Jets and Browns seem hellbent on escaping their recent place as doormats in the AFC. The Browns, to an extent, already have done that, and they took the next step Tuesday morning by reportedly coming to terms with free agent defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

Another deal done in the wee hours of the morning, Cleveland locks in another front-7 addition. https://t.co/36yN5evDa4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

The Jets, meanwhile, continued their free-agent spending frenzy by locking up Ravens linebacker CJ Mosley to a huge deal.

Sources: Former #Ravens LB CJ Mosley is expected to sign with the #Jets on a massive 5-year, $85M deal worth $51M guaranteed. That’s $17M per year. It took a lot to leave Baltimore. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

New York’s defense is becoming scarier by the moment, especially considering Monday’s reported agreement with Anthony Barr.

The Jets defensive core is now led by:

* S Jamal Adams

* ILB C.J. Mosley

* OLB Anthony Barr

* DL Leonard Williams

* ILB Avery Williamson And with pick no. 3 in the draft, a player like Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen could be added to that list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2019

8:15 a.m.: It didn’t take long for NFL teams and players to kick into gear Monday.

The league’s legal tampering window opened, and it didn’t take long for reported deals to come to fruition. Top free agents like Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Landon Collins and Nick Foles all have new (reported) homes and are all expected to sign on with new teams Wednesday. The beginning of the tampering was also big for a team like the New York Jets, who made a few statements of their own with big-name signings.

Day 2 of tampering is here, and we’ll again be updating you with the latest news and rumors all day, and you’ll be able to get it all right here.

