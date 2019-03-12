NFL Free Agency Live: Latest News, Rumors As Tampering Period Continues

9:45 a.m.: Another tough break for the Dolphins, who can’t seem to find a quarterback.
9:08 a.m.: After boosting the front seven, the Packers are reportedly getting help in the secondary.
9 a.m.: There’s no shortage of reported options for Le’Veon Bell.
8:55 a.m.: The Green Bay Packers were pretty quiet Monday, but they look poised to upgrade their pass rush as another Baltimore Ravens defensive player leaves the Charm City.
8:30 a.m.: Getting caught up on some of the reported early-morning deals, the Jets and Browns seem hellbent on escaping their recent place as doormats in the AFC. The Browns, to an extent, already have done that, and they took the next step Tuesday morning by reportedly coming to terms with free agent defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.
The Jets, meanwhile, continued their free-agent spending frenzy by locking up Ravens linebacker CJ Mosley to a huge deal.
New York’s defense is becoming scarier by the moment, especially considering Monday’s reported agreement with Anthony Barr.
8:15 a.m.: It didn’t take long for NFL teams and players to kick into gear Monday.
The league’s legal tampering window opened, and it didn’t take long for reported deals to come to fruition. Top free agents like Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Landon Collins and Nick Foles all have new (reported) homes and are all expected to sign on with new teams Wednesday. The beginning of the tampering was also big for a team like the New York Jets, who made a few statements of their own with big-name signings.
Day 2 of tampering is here, and we’ll again be updating you with the latest news and rumors all day, and you’ll be able to get it all right here.
