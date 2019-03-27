Bruins’ Brad Marchand Celebrates Marcus Johansson’s Return With Instagram Post

BOSTON — The Bruins, for the most part, are on the mend, and Brad Marchand appears to be pretty happy about that.

When Boston takes on the New York Rangers on Wednesday at TD Garden, it will be welcoming the return of Marcus Johansson and Torey Krug.

Both players have missed a chunk of this month’s action, with Johansson being out out (lung contusion) since March 5 and Krug since March 13 (concussion).

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Marchand decided (as he often does) to take to Instagram. And though he often incorporates Krug in his posts one way or another, it was Johansson that was featured in Marchand’s pregame post.

The Bruins seldom have been fully healthy this year, but that hasn’t kept them from being one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams. And with more and more guys making their way back, Boston is becoming all the bigger of a challenge for opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images