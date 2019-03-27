Rob Gronkowski Accepts USO Dinner Award In The Most Gronk Way Possible

Rob Gronkowski retired less than one week ago, but that hasn’t kept the tight end’s name out of the news.

Just two days after his retirement, Gronkowski was in Washington, D.C. to accept an award at the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore’s 37th Annual Awards Dinner. This required the 29-year-old to give a speech, and it went exactly how you think it did. In a room full of Medal of Honor recipients, generals and military personnel, Gronkowski was very on-brand when talking about his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier that day, according to the Washington Post.

“I mean, I thought I went through a lot in my life,” said Gronkowski. “Today, I saw a troop who lost both of his legs tell me he wants to get the movement back in his legs and get prosthetics in, and get back out there and kill some mother******.”

The room immediately gasped, laughed, and shouted, per the Washington Post, however Gronkowski didn’t shy away.

“That’s what he told me!” Gronkowski said.

While thanking a group of people towards the end of the speech, Gronk forgot an official’s name, but managed to get a refresher from the crowd.

“General Milley and… ugh, I just went blank there,” said Gronkowski. “Dunpher!” someone shouted from the audience, which immediately got his speech back on track.

“And Dunford!” said Gronkowski. “We were at the general’s house today. They’re all from Boston. I just want to say thank you for having us today. It was an unbelievable honor to, you know, see the house, to eat some nice grub with your family.”

Gronk may no longer be in a Patriots uniform, but it’s pretty clear we’ll still get a taste of his antics.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images