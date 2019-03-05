Bruins’ Chris Wagner Takes Swipe At Kyrie Irving For Being Anti-Camera

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Kyrie Irving’s opinions, even those who work in the same building as the Boston Celtics superstar.

In case you missed it, Irving made headlines Sunday after he bemoaned the presence of cameramen as he arrived to TD Garden to face the Houston Rockets. The Celtics guard was asked about the incident Monday morning, and he responded by doubling down on his resentment for always having a camera in his face.

That brings us to this SportsCenter Instagram post:

Nothing out of the ordinary, right?

Well, a closer look at the post’s comments section reveals a playful jab at Irving by none other than Boston Bruins winger Chris Wagner.

Take a look:

Wagner, of course, has a point. It’s tough to feel bad for Irving when he starred in a movie based on a Pepsi commercial and is prepping to star in a horror movie. Then again, few can understand what it’s like to have a camera tracking their every move, so maybe people are being too hard on Irving.

In any case, the reeling Celtics will return to the court Tuesday night when they visit the Golden State Warriors. The red-hot Bruins also will be in action Tuesday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports