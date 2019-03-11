Bryce Harper Reveals Why He Turned Down 10-Year Deal With Nationals

Bryce Harper was one of the most sought-after free agents this Major League Baseball offseason and ultimately decided to leave the only team he’d known in his professional career for its division rival.

Harper inked a massive 13-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies after spending the last seven seasons with the Washington Nationals. But it’s not like the Nationals didn’t try to bring back their now-former star. Washington reportedly offered Harper a 10-year contract worth $300 million that he ultimately turned down.

It’s hard to fathom turning down that kind of money, but the 26-year-old discussed what went into his thinking in an extensive interview with ESPN where he opened up about the specifics of how the deal was broken down.

“I grew up in front of those fans and that city, and I enjoyed every minute of it,” Harper told ESPN’s Tim Keown. “But I didn’t know if I fit into their plans. About $100 million of that contract was deferred ’til I was 65 years old. It’s like, ‘What does that do for me? What does that do for my family?'”

With his and his family’s future in mind, the six-time All-Star opted to go with the $330 million contract that includes a no-trade and no opt-out clauses, ultimately solidifying he’ll be in a Phillies uniform for the long haul. Harper’s wife, Kayla, noted her husband learned a lot during the free-agency process and how his decision wasn’t ultimately based on baseball, but where they would settle as a family.

“I think you learned a lot about what you really wanted,” she siad. “More than baseball — family and what he really wants out of his life and career. I feel like he grew up a lot. We had to make some really big decisions that not a lot of 26-year-olds have to make. Where do we want our kids to live? Where are the good hospitals? All the stuff we haven’t had to discuss before.”

There’s no telling how Harper’s first year and beyond will go in the City of Brotherly Love, but he’s going to be there through the ups and downs and whatever the season throws at him.

