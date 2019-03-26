Celtics’ Brad Stevens Looks Just Like This 2020 Presidential Hopeful

Does Brad Stevens look presidential, or does Pete Buttigieg look like Brad Stevens?

The answer could alter the course of human history — like, no joke.

For those unaware, Buttigieg is the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who also happens to be among the Democratic candidates vying for the United States presidency in 2020. Buttigieg hasn’t officially announced his campaign, but he formed an exploratory committee in January, and already has crossed the 65,000-donor threshold that qualifies him for the upcoming Democratic presidential debates. He also totally acts like someone who’s gearing up for a run at current U.S. President Donald Trump.

Translation: The guy is going to run for president. If elected, Buttigieg would become the first openly gay president in history, as well as the youngest commander-in-chief the country has ever seen.

Anyway, as it turns out, Buttigieg looks nearly identical to Stevens, the baby-faced, cerebral head coach of the Boston Celtics. And guess what? They’re both from Indiana.

Check out this tweet from WBZ-TV anchor Liam Martin:

Has anyone addressed the fact that Pete Buttigieg and Brad Stevens are brothers? pic.twitter.com/Tcbaa3RJgB — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) March 26, 2019

Creepy, right?

Now, Stevens always is two steps ahead of his peers — this particular NBA season notwithstanding — so it stands to reason he’ll be following Buttigieg’s campaign very, very closely. Should his fellow Hoosier eventually earn a seat in the White House, Stevens will be in a position to, you know, serve as a stunt double for the president, or something. Heck, he probably could fill in for Buttigieg and deliver a State of the Union address if he really felt like it.

Ultimately, we all know the chief benefit to living life as a presidential doppelganger: learning whether aliens exist.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images