Mike Tomlin Sounds Pretty Salty About Steelers Losing Le’Veon Bell

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was forced to watch two of his now-former players find new homes this offseason.

The Antonio Brown era in Pittsburgh ended when the Steelers elected to trade the star wide receiver to the Oakland Raiders. Less than a week later, the New York Jets won the Le’Veon Bell sweepstakes by granting the star running back the lucrative contract he long coveted.

Whether he wants to admit it or not, one has to imagine Tomlin wishes both players still were in Steel City, as they’re two of the most game-changing offensive weapons in the NFL. Tomlin was asked about Bell during Tuesday’s coach’s breakfast in Arizona, and it sure sounds like he’s still a little bitter of how things played out with the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Jets in-house reporter to Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: "As a player, can (Le'Veon Bell) elevate any team that he's a part of?" Tomlin: "I would hope so. You guys paid him enough." — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) March 26, 2019

It’s not as though the Jets handed Bell an asinine contract. In fact, the Steelers offered the dual-threat back a similar deal prior to the 2018 campaign, one that Bell recently admitted he was “so close” to signing. As such, Bell’s decision might not have been entirely about money, which could say something about what’s going on in Pittsburgh.

The 2019 season will be a telling one for the Steelers. Now that Brown and Bell both are out of the fold, we might be able to finally figure out who was the source of Pittsburgh’s ongoing drama in recent seasons.

