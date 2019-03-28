Boston Red Sox

Fellow Boston Sports Teams Wish Red Sox ‘Good’ Luck On MLB Opening Day

by on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 5:20PM

The Boston Red Sox have support among their fellow pros.

The Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution wished the Red Sox good luck on Thursday, hours before the Olde Towne Team takes on the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day of the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season.

The Celtics, Patriots and Revolution posted their well wishes on social media, urging the Red Sox to become the first team since the 2000 New York Yankees to successfully defend their World Series title.

The Red Sox know better than any other team how hard winning the World Series and they’re primed to give it another go.

 

