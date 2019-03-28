Who’s Red Sox’s Hardest Partier? Chris Sale Reveals Before Opening Day

Opening Day finally is here and the Boston Red Sox will begin their World Series title defense at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners.

Boston and its fans celebrated in the city streets with a victory parade. The team rightfully was very happy and eager to roll through Boston the duck boats while the squad drank beers, recorded moments on their phones and snapped selfies with their families.

But after all is said and done, just who took home the title of hardest partier? Allow the Opening Day Starter, Chris Sale, to tell you:

“I don’t know if there was a guy I wasn’t impressed with,” Sale told the NBC Sports Boston’s “The Camera Guys.” “We had a good time.”

The Camera Guys, however, wanted more than just that from Sale and continued to press for an answer. And even though Sale still wouldn’t give a specific name, he did say it was “probably somebody on our coaching staff.”

The party begins at 7:08 p.m. ET when Sale throws out the first pitch to open up the 2019 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images