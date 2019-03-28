Red Sox Vs. Mariners Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

And so it begins.

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday will kick off their title defense with a tilt against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. It’ll be the first contest of a four-game series between the two sides this weekend.

Chris Sale is set to get the ball for the Red Sox, who will lead off with Andrew Beintendi, Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers. The Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Red Sox-Mariners game online:

When: Thursday, March 28 at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images