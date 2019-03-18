Here’s What Bruins’ David Pastrnak Had To Say About Thumb Injury

The Boston Bruins have been a pretty successful bunch, despite not having David Pastrnak for over a month, but that hasn’t kept him from feeling bad about why he’s sidelined.

Following a team-sponsored dinner Feb. 10, Pastrnak fell on his way to his transportation, causing him to land and hurt his thumb, which required a procedure to repair.

The 22-year-old practiced Monday, though it’s unclear whether he’ll play Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Regardless, all signs are pointing toward the B’s getting one of their most prolific scorers back soon.

Speaking to the media Monday for the first time since his injury, Pastrnak admitted that he felt like he let the team down.

“Obviously I let the guys down a bit. It’s a tough time,” Pastrnak said, via NBC Sports Boston. “It’s not an injury that happened on the ice, so I took full responsibility for that. That’s what hurt me most. Could I have avoided it? I wish. But obviously things happen. The fact that I could let somebody down, I definitely hate that. The first couple of weeks were tough.”

Of course, the Bruins continued what ultimately became a 19-game point streak while Pastrnak was on the shelf. So in one respect, his time away did yield at least some benefit to the team in that it forced other players to step up offensively.

Still, we’re pretty sure everyone in the organization will be pleased to have Pastrnak back soon.

