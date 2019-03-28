Here’s Where Mookie Betts’ Jersey Ranks Among MLB’s Most Popular In 2019

Most baseball fans can’t play like Mookie Betts but they enjoy dressing like him.

The Boston Red Sox superstar has the third-highest-selling jersey among all Major League Baseball players in 2019, MLB.com revealed Thursday, citing data from Fanatics online shops. Betts’ No. 50 shirt trails just Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the rankings of sales of Majestic jerseys from MLBShop.com.

Here’s the top five.

MLB reported its 5 most popular jerseys: 1. Bryce Harper, Phillies

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

3. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

4. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

5. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 28, 2019

Betts’ Red Sox teammate and fellow outfielder Andrew Benintendi ranks 18th on the list.

Judge led MLB in jersey sales in each of the past two seasons.

Harper appears set to overtake Judge, following his switch from the Washington Nationals to the Phillies earlier this month. Harper’s fans set sales records, buying more of them in the first 24 hours of availability than any other athlete’s in history.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images