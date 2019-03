The third-seeded Houston Cougars are set to take on the 14th-seeded Georgia State Panthers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Cougars are back in the tournament after falling to Michigan in the second round last year. The Panthers also will be appearing in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year and will be making their fifth appearance in program history.

Players to watch include Houston’s Corey Davis Jr., who leads the Cougars with 16.7 points per game, and Georgia State’s D’Marcus Simonds, who leads the Panthers with 18.4 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Houston-Georgia State:



Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images