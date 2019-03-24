Iowa-Tennessee Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

After upsetting the No. 7 seed Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday, the No. 10-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to keep the good times rolling.

The Hawkeyes take on the No. 2-seeded Tennessee Volunteers Sunday afternoon. Tennessee enters it’s tilt with Iowa after narrowly escaping from No. 15 seed 77-70. The Volunteers held a 14-point lead in the second half against Colgate, but they were able to come back in the game and get as close as three points.

The winner of this matchup will move on to the Sweet 16 and take on either Purdue or Villanova.

Here’s how to watch Iowa-Tennessee:

Start Time: Sunday, March 24, at 12:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images