Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr Disagree Over Key To Warriors’ Loss To Celtics

Shade was in ample supply between members of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday after a shocking defeat to the Boston Celtics — especially between coach Steve Kerr and forward Kevin Durant.

After the 128-95 loss, Kerr told reporters he feels the team needs to play with more anger. But Durant appeared irked by the comment when asked about it after the game.

“I disagree with that one,” Durant said in his postgame press conference. “I think all around, top to bottom, the coaches and players just got to be better.”

When asked how the team moves forward from here, Durant said, “Come back tomorrow, watch film, and practice and see where we go from there.

“We usually bounce back pretty well, so we’ll see what happens.”

KD did not agree with Steve Kerr’s assessment that the Warriors need to play with more anger. 👀 👀 👀 (🎥: @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/FnK2e2XrTo — theScore (@theScore) March 6, 2019

The Warriors have now dropped five of their last eight games, though their 44-20 record still leads the Western Conference.

Kerr clearly wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance, calling it “embarrassing” after his team couldn’t overcome their lackluster first half.

“It starts with a passion and an anger and an intensity, and it wasn’t there (Tuesday),” Kerr said, per The Associated Press.

Durant was also asked how he thinks assistant coach Ron Adams is dealing with the Warriors’ recent struggles on the court defensively. The forward said what matters is how the entire organization is dealing with the issue.

“We’re a family, right? That’s how we operate,” he said. “… Our locker room is anything but upset with the game we played.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images