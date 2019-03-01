Marcus Morris Has Message For Celtics Fans Amid Boston’s Losing Streak

The Boston Celtics entered Friday having lost four straight games. They look lost, disengaged and completely incapable of making any noise in the playoffs.

Do the C’s have any fight whatsoever?

That question ultimately will be answered on the court, but Marcus Morris encouraged Celtics fans to keep the faith Thursday night on Twitter.

We gonna get it together don’t sleep Boston! Bounce right back! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) March 1, 2019

The Celtics, who host the Washington Wizards on Friday night at TD Garden, own a 37-25 record, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They’re not a bad team, by any means, but Boston entered this season with sky-high expectations after falling one win short of reaching the NBA Finals last season without two of its best players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

So, Morris’ message is noted. The Celtics could turn things around. But it’s also time for the Green to put up or shut up, or else Boston’s once-promising campaign will end with a whimper.

