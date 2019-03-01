Women’s World Cup 2019 Official Game Ball Unveiled By Adidas

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup will kick off in fewer than 100 days, but you can start honing your skills now.

Adidas on Wednesday unveiled the Conext 19, the official game ball of the Women’s World Cup. The sport’s best players and national teams will compete this summer in France for the right to call themselves world champions, but they won’t be able to achieve their goals without mastering the Conext 19.

The United States women’s soccer team will vie to cement itself among the all-time greats by successfully defending its world championship. Doing so won’t be easy, however, as the competition grows stronger each year.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup will run between June 7 and July 7 in France.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images