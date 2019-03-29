New England Patriots

Massachusetts Brewery Honors Rob Gronkowski With Special Beer Batch

by on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 2:22PM

Rob Gronkowski has received plenty of love after announcing his retirement from the NFL this past Sunday, and one Massachusetts brewery is taking that love to the next level.

Night Shift Brewing, located in Everett, Mass., is paying homage to the former New England Patriots tight end with its signature American Double India Pale Ale called “The 87.” The local brew is offered year-round, but the next batch will read “Cheers Gronk!” at the bottom.

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. This next batch of The 87 is dedicated to the other "87" – Rob Gronkowski. Cheers to 9 amazing seasons for one incredible team.

In an Instagram caption honoring Gronkowski, the company wrote, “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” Gronkowski certainly is a legend, as he leaves the game as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

We’ve got to think the former Patriots star will get his hands on a few of these beers at some point in the near future.

