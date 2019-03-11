Matt Grzelcyk Injury Update: Bruins D-Man Returns To Boston For Evaluation

The latest injury update for Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is, well, there’s no real update.

The B’s blue-liner left Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with an upper-body injury after a weird tumble into the boards. Grzelcyk and Patric Hornqvist both went for a puck along the boards near the corner when body contact forced Grzelcyk to awkwardly fall into the boards.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy revealed after the game that X-rays were negative but offered little else in the way of an update. Boston on Monday issued a slight update.

From the Bruins: “Matt Grzelcyk suffered an upper-body injury during the second period of the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, March 10. Although x-rays in Pittsburgh were negative, Grzelcyk has traveled back to Boston for further tests and will not be available for the team’s game at Columbus on Tuesday, March 12.”

Boston has yet to make any sort of roster move to fill Grzelyck’s spot.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images