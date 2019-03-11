NFL Rumors: Giants Still Shopping Odell Beckham Jr. On Trade Market

Like fellow superstar wideout Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move this offseason.

The New York Giants receiver has been at the center of trade speculation for what feels like forever, despite team general manager Dave Gettleman insisting the franchise doesn’t want to move the 26-year-old. And rumors of a potential Beckham blockbuster received new life Monday afternoon, thanks to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

The Giants are still involved in trade discussions with Odell Beckham Jr., according to a source. One of the league’s best wide receivers remains on the market. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 11, 2019

Let the speculation resume.

Of course, the New England Patriots will be among the first teams mentioned as possible landing spots for Beckham. The Patriots reportedly were aggressive in their pursuit of a trade last offseason, and they once again find themselves brutally thin at the receiver position.

There’s also Beckham’s social media interactions with Tom Brady to consider, which makes it seem like both parties would love nothing more than to team up. Whether Brady could have any influence on directions the Patriots take on the trade market is anyone’s guess.

Beckham or no Beckham, the Patriots have to do something to bolster their receiving corps.

