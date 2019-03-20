MLB Rumors: Could Craig Kimbrel Finally Have Found Home For 2019?

It’s been the offseason that just never would end for Craig Kimbrel.

The former Boston Red Sox closer has had zero success in finding a team to sign him to a contract on the free-agent market. The 30-year-old was rumored to have been in talks with a couple of teams throughout the offseason, and was even spending time around one team’s spring training facility. But due to the righty’s contract demands, most teams once speculated to be in the running dropped out. Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle even implored the Nats to sign Kimbrel.

But could Kimbrel finally have found his team?

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Milwaukee Brewers are in talks with the closer.

#Brewers talking to free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, sources tell me and @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 20, 2019

The Brewers have one of the best setups in baseball in lefty Josh Hader, and adding Kimbrel to the ninth would give the Brew Crew a vicious one-two late-inning punch.

And while Kimbrel was not as lights out as many would expect from an elite closer in the playoffs, his 333 career saves is nothing to snuff at.

