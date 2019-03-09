NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots TE Dwayne Allen Joining Another AFC East Squad

Dwayne Allen has found a new team, and he didn’t even need to leave the division.

The tight end, who was cut by the New England Patriots as a cap casualty, reportedly will be joining the Miami Dolphins on a two-year, $7 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

When Allen came to the Patriots prior to the 2017 campaign, he had been used often as a receiver by the Indianapolis Colts. During his time in New England, however, Allen was utilized almost exclusively as a blocker. He thrived in that role, which excused the fact that he caught just 13 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown over 29 regular-season games with the Patriots.

By signing with the Dolphins, the 29-year-old will be reunited with ex-Pats de-facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was named Miami’s newest head coach earlier this offseason, as well as a handful of other former Patriots coaches who followed Flores to South Beach.

