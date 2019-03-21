Red Sox’s Dave Dombrowski ‘Hopeful’ J.D. Martinez Doesn’t Opt Out After 2019

J.D. Martinez had a monster debut season with the Boston Red Sox last year and was awarded with not only a World Series title, but two Silver Slugger Awards.

The designated hitter/outfielder can opt out of his contract at the end of the upcoming campaign and test the free agent market or re-sign with Boston on a new deal. And even though there have been no talks of a contract extension (yet), Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is “hopeful” the slugger will be in a Sox uniform after next season.

There are no talks with JD Martinez at present, and it feels like the Red Sox are awaiting JD’s year-end call on the first of his 3 opt-outs. GM Dave Dombrowski said, “We’re hopeful he doesn’t opt out.” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 21, 2019

If Martinez decides to not opt out next year, he can do so the following year, and the year after that. But the 30-year-old wants to focus on the season ahead of him.

“I don’t really even think it has been discussed yet with (agent) Scott (Boras),” Martinez told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “My standpoint is I want to focus on the season. That’s the most important thing. We have a special group of guys here and I want to go out and give us the best opportunity to win.”

If Martinez can replicate or even improve his numbers this year, he certainly will have many suitors eyeing his services. But if the Red Sox also can have another strong season, that’s all the more reason for him to stay put.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images