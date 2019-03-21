Purdue-Old Dominion Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers will take on the No. 14 Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday as NCAA Tournament action is underway.

The Boilermakers have made the NCAA Tournament the past five years, and the past 11 out of 14 under head coach Matt Painter. The Monarchs on the other hand will make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 and will have their hands full with the Boilermakers.

The Monarch are 3-11 all time in the NCAA Tournament and things may not get any easier for them against Purdue.

Players to watch include Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, who leads the team with 23.0 points per game, and Old Dominion’s B.J. Stith who leads the Monarchs with 16.9 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Purdue-Old Dominion:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 9:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports Images