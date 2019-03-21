Wofford-Seton Hall Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The surging No. 7 Wofford Terriers will take on the No. 10 Seton Hall Pirates in first round NCAA Tournament action on Thursday night.

Wofford comes into the tournament boasting a 20-game win streak, the longest active streak in college basketball. This is the Terriers’ fifth time in the NCAA Tournament, though they have yet to win a game. Seton Hall however, is in the tournament for the fourth consecutive season and is looking to get back on track after losing 74-72 to Villanova in the Big East Conference final last weekend.

Players to watch include Wofford’s Fletcher Magee, who leads the Terriers with 20.5 points per game, and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who leads the Pirates with 22.9 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Wofford-Seton Hall:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images