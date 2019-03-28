Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Not Thinking About Upcoming Free Agency

Xander Bogaerts is preparing for his seventh Major League Baseball season with the Boston Red Sox and already has two World Series championships to boast.

But could this be the shortstop’s final season in a Sox uniform?

Bogaerts can test the free agent market after the 2019 season comes to an end. But if you ask him, it’s not something that’s on his mind.

“Out of respect to my teammates and the team, I should focus on the task at hand,” Bogaerts told The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “What we have going on here is special. I should keep my focus on the field and helping us to be successful again. I’m looking forward to that challenge. I want to have a louder voice in that, too.”

For now, the 26-year-old is just grateful for how much help he’s had from everyone in the Boston organization.

“It’s been awesome, all the experiences that I’ve had here and the people who helped me,” Bogaerts said. “So many of them are still in the organization, too. It’s like a family, my baseball family.”

Bogaerts capped off the 2018 campaign batting .288 with 23 home runs and 103 RBIs. So him being “louder” certainly would help an already offensively dangerous team become even more of a threat to pitchers.

