Stephen A. Smith Roasts Max Kellerman For Over-The-Top Odell Beckham Jr. Love

There are plenty of ways to measure an athlete’s talent — each brings something special to the table — but who is the most athletically gifted talent in the world?

Max Kellerman of ESPN had a pretty interesting take on the matter, and colleague Stephen A. Smith didn’t take it lightly.

“Odell (Beckham Jr.) is the best athlete on the planet Earth,” Kellerman confidently proclaimed Friday on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“The greatest athlete ever, are you kidding me?” an incredulous Smith fired back. “That is absolutely, utterly asinine.”

Beckham Jr. is a tremendous athlete and has proved as much over the course of his NFL career, but to say he’s the best athlete in the world is a bit of a stretch. What threw Smith into a real tizzy was Kellerman’s failure to acknowledge the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, etc. in the conversation.

When looking at every athlete among every sport worldwide, Beckham Jr. probably isn’t the most athletically gifted talent on the planet. Sure, he’s likely near the top of the list, but failing to acknowledge athletes who are better seems a bit ridiculous.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images