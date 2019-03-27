Stephon Gilmore Skeptical Of NFL’s New Pass Interference Replay Rules

The NFL’s landmark decision to make pass interference calls and no-calls reviewable this season likely won’t go over well with defensive backs.

Just ask Stephon Gilmore.

The New England Patriots’ All-Pro cornerback tweeted Wednesday morning that he hopes the new rule, which was voted on Tuesday, will police handsy receivers, as well.

That rule better go both ways lol — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 27, 2019

Gilmore evidently would have one of the players punished had these new regulations been in place during Super Bowl LIII.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league’s competition committee said the Patriots corner should have been called for pass interference on the goal-line breakup he and safety Duron Harmon teamed up to force during the fourth quarter of New England’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Replays did show Gilmore making early contact with the arm of Rams receiver Brandin Cooks on the play, but his grab went unpenalized. Gilmore intercepted a Jared Goff pass one play later, and the Patriots put the game away on the ensuing possession.

Had this new rule been in effect, Rams coach Sean McVay could have challenged the play, arguing Cooks had been interfered with. (Inside two minutes, these plays will be subject to a booth review, following the same process as previously reviewable plays.)

As for Gilmore’s concern, both defensive and offensive pass interference will be reviewable. Gilmore has griped in the past about receivers who allegedly push off, including Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins.

“He pushes off a lot,” Gilmore said after a battle with Hopkins in Week 1 of last season, “but they ain’t going to call that.”

