This Touching Reason Is Part Of Why Brock Holt Wants To Spend Career With Red Sox

Brock Holt hasn’t exactly kept it under wraps that he loves Boston and wants to spend his career with the Red Sox, but he recently made clear what it is he loves about the franchise.

The Sox’s utilityman is set to hit free agency this offseason after finishing up his final round of arbitration. While it’s unclear just how many suitors he’ll have and what kind of deal he might be able to fetch, he ideally would like to stay in Boston.

And after telling The Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason that he loves a lot of the people in the organization, he acknowledged that it’d also be hard to part ways with the Jimmy Fund.

“Everyone talks about the baseball aspect,” Holt said it Mason, “but if you’re in one spot for a long time — I’ve been here since 2013 — we get involved in stuff off the field and I’ve become a big part of the Jimmy Fund, and that’s become a big part of what I do and who I am. You think about that. You go somewhere else to play and you’re not a part of that anymore.”

The 30-year-old also said the fact that his family has planted roots in Boston also makes it desirable to stay.

“We get involved in other things other than baseball and families make friends and my wife’s got friends that she’s got here in Boston,” Holt said. “Obviously our kids kind of grow up together. So you move around and you’ve got to think about that too. There’s a lot of off the field things that go into that as well, a decision like that. And that’s big for me. Making sure my family is happy.”

Holt has become an adored figure with the Red Sox, so we’re sure fans wouldn’t mind him sticking around the rest of his career.

