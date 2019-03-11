Nike Reveals USWNT Jerseys, Uniforms For 2019 Women’s World Cup

The United States women’s soccer team try to rule the world in style.

Nike on Monday launched the uniforms Team USA will wear at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, the US Soccer Federation announced on its website. The designs are nods to the jerseys the USWNT wore in 1999 when they won the Women’s World Cup and captivated the sporting public at home and abroad.

Inspired by the nation… for the nation.

Our 2019 World Cup kits are here. pic.twitter.com/YLizN7WI4R — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) March 11, 2019

“… For the all-white home kit, the shirt features a stripped sleeve cuff reminiscent of those worn by (1999 heroes) Brandi Chastain, Mia Hamm and Julie Foudy, and is punctuated by three stars above the crest — honoring the USA’s world titles from ’91, ’99 and 2015,” US Soccer said. “This theme follows on the shorts, where the single star adorning the sides of the ’99er uniform has been replaced by a stack of three. Knit tape on the back of the neck also displays this embellishment.”

The all-red away uniform follows a similar design pattern.

Team USA will vie to cement itself among the all-time greats by successfully defending its world championship at the Women’s World Cup, which will run between June 7 and July 7 in France.

However, they’ll probably do so amid a legal battle with the U.S. Soccer Federation, as the 28 current players sued their employer last week over gender-discrimination allegations.

