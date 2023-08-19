Spain faces off against England in the Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Sunday, and a first-time winner will be crowned.

Jorge Vilda’s side beat Sweden in dramatic fashion with three goals from both sides scored in the final 10 minutes of the match. Spanish fullback Olga Carmona scored the game-winner in the 90th minute to send Spain into the final.

Sarina Wiegman enters her second-straight Women’s World Cup final after sending the Netherlands to the final against the United States in 2019. Wiegman led England past co-host Australia in the semifinal, and her side will have star Lauren James back from a two-match red card suspension.

England entered the tournament as one of the favorites, and it is a -106 favorite to lift the cup at FanDuel. Spain is -112 odds to win. England is +175 on the three-way moneyline, and Spain is +170. A draw is set at +195, which means if the match goes into extra time, that wager pays out.

Here’s how to watch the Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England on TV and online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 a.m.

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Streams: FOX Sports | Peacock