Watch Patriots’ Tom Brady Fly Down Mountain During Family Ski Trip

You didn’t think Tom Brady was just going to sit back and relax this offseason, did you?

As he takes a brief break from throwing touchdown passes, Brady has redirected his attention to a new sport: skiing. The New England Patriots quarterback, in typical fashion, has analyzed tape in hopes of improving his skiing skills and even fielded tips from Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn.

Brady on Thursday took to Instagram to share his first skiing highlights of the offseason, and it looks like the 41-year-old won’t be satisfied by simply coasting down the mountain.

We only can imagine what the #fullsend is going to look like.

