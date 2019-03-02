Watch Xander Bogaerts Hit Absolute Moonshot Over JetBlue Park Green Monster

Well, Xander Bogaerts is warmed up.

The Boston Red Sox’s 26-year-old shortstop has been a fairly productive player both offensively and defensively over his career, and last season he really upped his power numbers.

And it appears he doesn’t plan on allowing those numbers to take a dip in 2019.

Bogaerts accounted for the Red Sox’s lone run in their 9-1 spring training loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday — and he did it in a big way.

During the bottom of the fourth inning, the righty sent a 2-0 offering from Yefry Ramirez a country mile, clearing the JetBlue Park Green Monster but a pretty significant margin.

Take a look:

Too bad there isn’t StatCast during spring training.

Established big leaguers like Bogaerts tend to use spring training as an opportunity to get prepared for the regular season, but from the looks of that it, Bogaert’s seems good to go.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images