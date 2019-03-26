What Cris Carter Believes Are Celtics’ Two Biggest Issues As Playoffs Near

The Boston Celtics have dealt with a whole heap of problems this season, but Cris Carter believes there are two that firmly sit atop the list.

The Celtics have been wildly inconsistent over the course of the campaign, which Carter credits to Boston’s unwillingness to sacrifice. The “First Things First” co-host believes that lack of chemistry is what’s harming the C’s most, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver also thinks Gordon Hayward isn’t doing the green any favors either.

"The lack of chemistry has been the biggest issue this year. The second biggest issue: Gordon Hayward. Those minutes he's gotten, it's affected the other players. They've given him minutes out of respect and a previous relationship with Brad Stevens." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/ObL0ynOe4R — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 26, 2019

It’s tough to argue with Carter’s first point. The Celtics, of course, feature all the talent in the world, but their inability to build any sort of cohesion has become increasingly concerning. As for Hayward, flashes of his former All-Star self have been few and far between, but that was to be expected in his first season following a gruesome injury. With this in mind, it seems unfair to put the veteran forward at the top of the list of Boston’s most pressing issues.

Improving the chemistry should be the Celtics’ top priority as the regular season winds down. If they can do this and build a little momentum in the process, everything might start falling into place. While that’s much easier said than done, the sense of urgency that comes with the postseason could kick Boston into a new gear.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images